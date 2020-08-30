Officials of Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) have urged police of the sub-region to tighten security in a bid to curb border crime.

“The heads of states of Central Africa have emphasized on the importance of free movement of people, capital and goods in the sub-region and they can’t have that free movement if we don’t prevent crime,” Shey Jones Yembe, CEMAC Commissioner for Infrastructure told reporters in Cameroon’s capital city, Yaounde on Saturday during a ceremony to officially confirm Cameroon as the headquarters of Central African Police Chiefs Committee (CAPCCO).

“This (the headquarters) will ameliorate cooperation between the countries. It will act like a hub. CAPCCO is consultative,” Yembe added.

He said, since the creation of CAPCCO in 1997, police have been working in close cooperation with Interpol as part of a strategy to strengthen police effectiveness, fine-tune strategies and seek solutions to the problems of crime and public safety in the sub-region.

CAPCCO is made of representatives from eight countries including Cameroon, Gabon, Chad, and the Republic of the Congo. Enditem