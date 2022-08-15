Central Bank Bans Local Banks From Opening New Dollar Accounts

The Central Bank of Ghana(BoG) has stopped local banks from opening of new dollar accounts for customers without written express permission from the Central Bank.

Reports indicate that the Central Bank has issued a fiat against the opening of new foreign currency accounts for individuals and even additional account for businesses without prior written permission and approval obtained from the Central Bank.

An official release by the Bank of Ghana outlining measures it was taken to arrest the free fall of the Cedi did not mention this particular measure.

Meanwhile the local banks have received the notice earlier from the Central Bank and were ordered to strictly comply.

There has been a rise in the opening of Dollar and other foreign exchange accounts by individuals who want to take advantage of the weakening of the Cedi against the dollar and other major world currencies over the past couple of months.