Central Bank of Ghana wins Corporate Governance Institution of the year awards

The Bank of Ghana has been honoured as the Corporate Governance Institution of the year awards at the 2022 African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN) Directors’ Awards.

The Bank won awards in two categories and was recognised as suitable for celebration as a Doyen of Business Excellence.

The award follows the Bank’s outstanding performance in promoting the culture of good corporate governance.

Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of Bank of Ghana, also received an award as the Corporate Governance Personality, Ghana, for the year 2022.

Dr. Addison was awarded for demonstrating outstanding performance in the promotion of good governance leading to significant outcomes.

The Bank’s Secretary, Ms. Sandra Thompson, who represented the Bank at the virtual event, expressed her gratitude to the organisers of the Awards.

The programme was attended by over 150 local and international Participants, including Corporate Directors from both public and private sector organisations, cutting across 42 industries, drawn from the African continent and was addressed by the eminent Professor Extraordinaire Mervyn King, an authority on corporate governance.

The 2022 African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN) Directors’ Awards, was held under the theme:” Promoting Corporate Governance Excellence Across Africa.”

The ACGN Excellence Awards programme has been established to promote and recognise individual and corporate actors from Africa who are demonstrating outstanding performance in the promotion of good governance leading to significant outcomes.