Central Nigeria: 36 Soldiers killed

A total of 36 soldiers were killed on Monday in an ambush by terrorists and a military helicopter crash in Nigeria’s central Niger state, the military said Thursday.

Edward Buba, a military spokesperson, told reporters at a press briefing in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, the troops were ambushed by terrorists of an unidentified group on Monday near the town of Zungeru of Niger state, and some soldiers were killed during the fire exchange.

A military helicopter used to evacuate the casualties was found crashed near the ambushing site, Buba said, bringing the death toll of soldiers on Monday to 36.

He said the cause of the helicopter crash remains unknown as an investigation is still underway to determine the cause.

A series of gunmen attacks have recently happened in parts of the most populous African country, resulting in deaths of civilians and members of security forces.