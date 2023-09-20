Central Nigeria floods kills three

At least three people have been killed following a devastating flood that sacked local communities in Nigeria’s central Plateau state till the early hours of Monday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.

States across Nigeria have recently experienced heavy rainfall, causing water levels in rivers and streams to rise significantly. This has raised concerns about the potential for flooding in low-lying areas.

The Nigerian government has recently reassured its citizens that it will deploy all essential resources to support flood response efforts and offer relief to affected communities.

Last year, at least 662 people were killed and more than 2.4 million others were displaced by floods in different parts of the country, according to NEMA.