Central Region holds remembrance parade for fallen heroes

The Central Region has marked the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II with a wreath laying ceremony and parade at the forecourt of the Cape Coast Castle.

The annual event is celebrated by all commonwealth nations on the 11th day of the 11 month and the 11th hour to commemorate the end of the Second World War and honour war veterans for their selflessness and sacrifices to the nation and the world.

Particularly, gallant soldiers who lost their lives during the first and second World Wars were remembered with a two minute silence and later the tolling of a church bell and blowing of sirens.

In attendance were members of the Veterans Administration of Ghana (VAG) with joint regiment of the Ghana Police and Military Brass Band.

Joining the veterans, were a total 165 contingents drawn from all the various security agencies and the St Augustine’s College Cadet Corps in the region.

Ex Chief Petite Officer class-one Kingsley Korsah, chairman of the VAG, who read the “Binyon Verses” paid tributes to the fallen Ghanaian soldiers, who perished in their line of duty.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, laid the first wreath at the eleventh hour on behalf of the President and the people of Ghana

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACOP) Charles Kofi Adu, the Deputy Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, laid one on behalf of the security agencies, while representative of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Nana Kwesi Egyir II, the Ninfahen, placed one on behalf of the people of Oguaa and the region

The chairman of the Regional VAG laid the last wreath on behalf of the VAG.

The parade was under the command of Captain Courage Gbegzi of the Ghana Armed Forces.