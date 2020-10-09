The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan, has described the killing of Mr Ekow Kwansah Hayford, Mfantseman Member of Parliament, by alleged armed robbers as a ” gruesome, bastardly act that must not go unpunished.”

The visibly distubed Minister, has therefore, tasked the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Habiba Twumasi, to quickly get to work and get the attackers to face prosecution.

He said the killing was a blot on the conscience of humanity, explaining, “For someone to look in the eye of a fellow humanbeing and shoot him without any provocation is really sad.”

The 49-year old New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Mfantseman, who was seeking re-election, was allegedly killed by armed robbers in the early hours of Friday when he was returning from a campaign trip from the Abeadze Dominase Area in his Constituency.

The MP has been largely described as affable and down to earth by those who knew him.

Speaking with the GNA in an interview on Friday morning, Mr Duncan said,”The news of his loss is very devastating”.

” As a native of Anomabo, Mr Hayford was my direct MP, but more importantly, he was like a real brother and I shared a lot with him. Beside being a party member and a Minister, I was part of his enterprise,” he said.

It was very painful, he said, that the Region had to wake up to such devastating news, especially when Friday, October 9, was the last day for Parliamentary Candidates of the various parties to file their nominations.

Minister Duncan, consequently, advised all Parliamentary Candidates to take their security seriously and never to travel alone, especially in the night.