Central Region NDC congratulate Dr. Ato Forson as Minority Leader in Parliament

The Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has congratulated Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, on his elevation as the minority leader in Parliament.

According to the party, Dr. Forson’s elevation offered sufficient demonstration of his diligence and commitment to the course of the party in Parliament and Ghana in general.

The party replaced the current Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, with the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Dr. Forson.

Per a letter dated Monday, January 23, signed by, Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the party and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the MP for Ellembele, has assumed the position of Deputy Minority Leader, replacing Dr. James Klutse Avedzi.

The party also named Mr. Kwame Agbodza, the MP for Adaklu, as the Minority Whip, to replace Mr. Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka.

However, the party’s leadership retained the positions of the incumbent First Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim who is the MP for Banda and the Second Deputy Whip and MP for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah.

Reacting to the minority shake-up in Parliament, a release copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mr. Gabriel Nii Kommey Adams, the Regional Secretary of the NDC, expressed optimism for the intellect and professionalism of Dr. Forson to steer the affairs of the party for victory in the 2024 election.

It said, “We are happy to state that Dr. Forson has joined a distinguished array of sons and daughters who have brought honour to the region through their meteoric rise in various high offices.”

The statement said: “We have absolute confidence in Dr Forson’s ability to perform excellently in his new role of leading the Minority in Parliament to keep the government in check by subjecting them to strict legislative scrutiny to protect the Ghanaian people from the abysmal and appalling governance they have so far offered.”

Nonetheless, the statement acknowledged the significant contributions of Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the immediate past Minority Leader, and his team to deepening Ghana’s democratic gains.

The statement wished them well in any future endeavours and appealed to them to offer their unalloyed support to the new leadership to make the party’s quest to win the 2024 polls a reality.