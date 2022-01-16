Central Region records 12.8 percent decline in Road fatalities in 2021

A total of 211 lives were lost through motor accidents in 2021 in the Central Region, indicating a 12.8 per cent reduction compared to the 242 cases in 2020.

During the period under review, 1,442 people were injured as against 1,511 in 2020, representing a 4.6 per cent decline.

However, road crashes increased by 3.3 per cent last year with a total of 1,010 compared with 978 in 2020.

Mrs Linda Afortey-Annang, Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), told the Ghana News Agency that commercial vehicles recorded the highest number of accidents followed by private and motorcycles.

She attributed the menace of road accidents to overspeeding, the use of drugs, driving tired, wrongful overtaking, inexperienced drivers at the wheels, disabled vehicles and general disregard for road regulations, among others.

She called on owners of vehicles and stakeholders to collaborate to ensure the roads did not become death traps.

She commended the contributions of stakeholders towards preventing road crashes, particularly on the Winneba, Buduburam, Winneba junction-Mankessim and Cape Coast highway, among others.

Mrs Afortey-Annang pledged the Authority‘s commitment to sustain public education to reduce road carnages with the tagline ‘Stop the devil’s work.’

The move formed part of the ‘Stay Alive’ campaign that seeks to work closely with all stakeholders, including the media to sensitize the public on road safety.

She advised drivers to be cautious on the road and stop engaging in a mobile phone conversation or WhatsApp chatting while driving.

She charged pedestrians to give drivers enough indication of their intentions to cross the road, avoid unnecessary obstructions and interference and stay focused when crossing the road.

They should not use phones while crossing the road and cross at the designated zebra crossing, footbridges, near intersections, junctions and near roundabouts