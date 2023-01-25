Central Region to host Afrobreak Dance Workshop

This regional workshop is a Road map for AFROBREAK CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 project by Africa Breaking Academy and KGL Foundation.

Africa Breaking Academy goal is to usher and introduce the foundation of Bboying/ Breaking as a major element of Hip-hop culture and also as a Dancesport activity recognized as a new Olympic Sport to dance lovers and potential dance athletes who will represent Elmina and Cape coast at Afrobreak National Championship 2023.

According to Nana Tuffour Okai professionally known as Bboy Lyricx, the Founder of Africa Breaking Academy, “ABA is a non-profit organization that utilizes break-dancing and hip-hop culture as learning tools to effect positive change in Ghana and africa as a whole.

Bboy Lyricx, Team lead further explained; “Breaking or Break-dance is a dance-sport activity that combines sports and dance, that allows the practitioners to improve physical fitness and mental well-being, and also to form social relationships”.

This workshop happening in Elmina and Cape Coast with the date and venue stated below: Come out in your numbers to meet and interact with the experienced instructors who will be facilitating the workshop.

INSTRUCTORS: Bboy Lyricx (Founder of Africa Breaking Academy /Ghana Breaking Federation)

Sheila Attah (Sitsofe wellness) Appa Dance (Founder of House Dance Ghana / PowerPack Dance Crew ),

Supported by Breaking Federation of Ghana, Elmina Dance Academy, Ghana Olympics Committee

Date: Saturday 28th January 2023Venue: Elmina, Trills Pub Time : 10 am

Date : Sunday 29th January Venue : Oasis beach hotel Time : 10am