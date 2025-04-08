Central Region Women Want Chief Justice Retained

Source: James Kweku Baako, Cape Coast

A group of about one hundred women in the Central Region, “Concerned Women’s Group In The Central Region,” has made a passionate appeal to President John Dramani Mahama not to act on the petitions his office received seeking to remove Mrs. Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, Ghana’s Chief Justice, from office.

The group said that the four petitions’ content was unknown to the public; it believed removing the Chief Justice from office would dent Ghana’s image internationally and demoralize women in the country from seeking leadership positions.

The spokesperson of the association made up of queen mothers, traders, government workers and the physically challenged, Madam Vivian Gassor, noted that the group in the Central Region was disturbed since the release of a statement by the Minister for Government Communications, Hon Felix Ofosu Kwakye, announcing that President John Dramani Mahama had forwarded three petitions to the Council of State seeking the removal of the Chief Justice, Mrs. Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

The group indicated that did not oppose due process enshrined in the 1992 constitution, nor did it abhor citizens from exercising their rights. However, triggering the process to remove the Chief Justice could encourage other petitioners to follow similar paths in future, creating uncertainties and weakening the independence of the Judiciary.

They explained Ghana has been grappling with issues concerning women’s empowerment, growth and development, particularly in leadership.

The group said its members teamed up and campaigned massively and voted for the National Democratic Congress, not because they were the party’s sympathizers, but because the then-presidential running mate, now Ghana’s Vice President, Professor Nana Jane Opoku Agyeman, is a woman.

Madam Vivian Gassor called on President Mahama to empower women to take up leadership positions in government instead of acting on petitions to remove the Chief Justice, Mrs Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo as the Chief Justice in the country as an issue that all ought to see as very important to avoid the temptations women advocate group in the country fighting a lose battle.

The group used the occasion to voice their concerns about post-election tensions, anxiety and political hostilities after the peaceful 2024 elections in the country and pleaded with the government to ensure absolute peace and security.

The group further pleaded with the Council of State to impress upon President John Mahama to retain the Chief Justice.

The Queen mother of Ekumfi Ekutsir Anona Okusubentsir Clan in Winneba, Naase Awo Kwaasema Otwiwa III, and the Queen mother of the Krobo Anona Family at Senya Breku, Naase Awuragya, in separate interviews with the media, were pessimistic that the removal of Mrs Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo as the Chief Justice would demotivate women aspiring for leadership roles. It would also widen the imbalance in favour of men.

Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana outlines the procedure for the removal of a Justice of the Superior Court of Judicature. It specifies that a Justice can be removed from office only for stated misbehaviour or incapacity, and the process involves a petition to the President, who must refer the matter to the Council of State. The full text of the constitution, including Article 146, can be found in the official document. Additionally, Article 146 is referenced in discussions about the removal of a Chief Justice.