The Central Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has intensified its surveillance and fire safety sensitisation after recent fire outbreaks in some parts of the country.

The service has, therefore, outlined some measures to avert possible fire outbreaks, especially at the markets and other central business places across the Region.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), ACFO John Amarlai Amartey, Regional Commander of the GNFS, said the measures included the formation of a joint Fire and Police night patrol team in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

Additionally, he said market fire posts in the Region were directed to run 24-hour service to help tackle any fire incident.

There are also talks with the authorities of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly to provide land for fire posts at Abura and Anafo Markets, he added.

ACFO Amartey said District Fire Commanders were directed to liaise with the Assemblies to provide space for fire posts in the markets.

He said the Service was embarking on intensive fire safety education in the region, especially at the market places.

The Service is continually using community information centres in the markets to educate women on good fire safety practices, he said.

He advised traders to report colleagues whose actions contravened the fire safety protocols, especially at the market for the necessary action to be taken against them.

“There may be people who carry out activities in the market that breach the fire safety protocols and colleagues observe in silence and complain instead of taking action against the person or report the person to authorities,” he added.

“It is important for us to be very concerned about happenings in our environment. If anyone’s activity poses a threat to your safety, let us report it or expose them,” he advised.