Central Regional House of Chiefs congratulates Justice Torkornoo’s nomination as Ghana’s Chief Justice

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, and the Paramount Chief of Breman Traditional Area have congratulated Justice Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo, on her nomination as Ghana’s next Chief Justice.

He highly praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating another female and an indigene of the region from Winneba to the office of Chief Justice of Ghana.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu told the media in an interview with the media that Justice Torkornoo’s elevation came soon after another indigene of the region, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng was made the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

He said: “I am confident that she would continue with the good work done by her predecessors. I have every reason to believe that she would provide strong and effective leadership to boost public confidence in the judiciary.

“Women can do so much when supported and empowered—they can do it and Yes they can.”

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Justice Torkornoo, a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, to become the Chief Justice of Ghana subject to approval by Parliament.

Upon affirmation, Justice Torkornoo will succeed Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who is set to retire on Wednesday, May 24.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu further called on President Akufo-Addo to consider more women for leadership positions.

He was elated that Justice Torkornoo would be the third female Chief Justice in Ghana’s history, following the footsteps of Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo. The Chiefs and people of the Central Region are indeed proud of their own.

Justice Torkornoo was born on September 11, 1962, had her secondary education in Ghana, and attended the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law.

She has two post-graduate law qualifications, one of which is in Intellectual Property. She has been on the Bench since 2004 and is married with four daughters and two grandsons.

By Kojo Mbiah