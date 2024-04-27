Central Regional Ladies Club Marks Feast Ghana Campaign

Source: James Kweku Baako

The Central Regional Chapter of the Ghana Tourism Authority Ladies Club has for the second time since its inauguration last year prepared and exhibited indigenous Fantse cuisines, drinks, and wears at the Regional Head office of the GTA in Cape Coast.

The event that was brought about by the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, and other executive members is to enable each individual to showcase their cuisine and culture from the regions that they find themselves. Thereby promoting unity in diversity.

The Central Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Charles Kwaku Buabin, noted that quite apart from the fact that the campaign helps preserve the rich heritage of the nation’s indigenous cuisine, it also promotes unity among many staff members in the region. Mr. Buabin noted that such celebrations will in the future be held in grand style to attract both domestic and international tourists to witness how the indigenous Fantse cuisines and dressings look like. To help realize this, he pleaded with all well-to-do Ghanaians to support future celebrations in both cash and kind.

The Deputy Regional Director of the GTA, Emmanuel Lawel, who was seen by our news team supporting the ladies with the pounding of the fufu, noted that this year’s event has seen a bit of improvement over last year’s as a result of the support given to the ladies by the entire staff and two of their clients. He added his voice to that of the Regional Director, Charles Kwaku Buabin, with the call on all to support the ladies’ Club in both cash and kind.

The president of the Central Regional Chapter of the Ghana Tourism Authority Ladies Club, Judith Telfer, was full of gratitude to the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, for the introduction of this annual event. She identified Fantse kenkey, Fufu and both palm nut and light soups, Etsew and pepper stew, Fantse -Fantse, Apapransa, and many others as well as Prekese and millet drinks as some cuisines that were exhibited. Miss Judith Telfer, pleaded for much more support from for subsequent celebrations just as has been given by one Mr.Acquah of the Windy Bay Hotel and the Hutchland Hotel.

Another executive member of the Central Regional branch of the Ladies Club, Hannah Annan, expressed delight at the success nature of this year’s celebration. She disclosed that other cuisines like nkatse and gari cakes were exhibited in the course of the exhibition.