Central Regional Minister Taps Traditional Leadership to Boost Tourism

Central Regional Minister Eduamoah Okyere Ekow Panyin marked his official start in office with a high-level visit to the palace of Oguaamanhene Osabarima Kwesi Atta II.

In a meeting that underscored the importance of merging modern governance with traditional wisdom, Panyin expressed his commitment to enhancing cooperation between government and traditional leaders to drive development in the region.

During the visit, the Minister was emphatic in debunking misconceptions about the Central Region’s potential. “I don’t agree with the narrative that we have nothing in the Central Region,” he asserted. According to Panyin, the region is rich with elite schools and several noteworthy tourist sites that, with the right investment and marketing, could attract visitors for more than just a day’s visit. The idea is to transform fleeting stops into longer stays, thereby boosting local spending and invigorating the economy.

Panyin’s vision extends beyond tourism. He highlighted youth development as a critical pillar for addressing unemployment, emphasizing that creating jobs isn’t solely about building more factories. “We can also identify skilled youth, enhance their skills, and offer them support to expand their trade,” he said. This modern approach to economic growth, which focuses on nurturing local talent, could provide a much-needed boost to the region’s overall economic landscape.

However, traditional leaders are not without their concerns. Osabarima Kwesi Atta II pointed to the traffic congestion on the Accra-Cape Coast highway—a major barrier that discourages tourists from spending more time in the region. He suggested that investing in infrastructure, such as constructing a helipad, could dramatically cut travel times from four hours to just about thirty minutes. This innovative idea reflects a broader recognition that overcoming infrastructural challenges is crucial to fully realizing the region’s tourism potential.

The meeting, held in the cultural heart of the Central Region, comes at a time when local government is under increasing pressure to not only showcase economic growth but also to integrate traditional values into modern development strategies. Panyin, a former two-term member of Parliament for Gomoa East and the current NDC Central Regional Vice Chairman, appears determined to bridge the gap between conventional governance and grassroots insights.

In a region often underestimated, the collaboration between the new Regional Minister and the Oguaamanhene signals a promising step toward a more inclusive and dynamic development agenda. By capitalizing on its rich cultural heritage and natural resources while addressing practical infrastructural challenges, the Central Region might soon emerge as a key tourism hub capable of sustaining long-term economic growth.