Central Regional NPP Executives DARE Ken Agyapong To Do his WORST

….After Vowing To Vote Bawumia As Party Flagbearer

The Central Regional Polling station executives are livid about the threatening and blackmailing spree that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, has resorted to ahead of the November 4 presidential primary of the governing New Patriotic Party.

In response to a viral video where the maverick legislator is seen in a studio interview with Adakabre Frimpong Manso of Neat FM, daring and threatening brimstone on the Central Regional Chairman and the executives of the party should they fail to give him 100% of the votes from the region, Mr. Raphael Acquah, the polling station chairman of Wurakese Station – D/A Polling Station, on behalf of hundred others have dared Hon. Agyapong to do his worst and give them showdown if he is indeed a man of his word because they have resolved to vote massively for the Vice President, HE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“We are also daring him to give us a showdown because we will definitely vote massively for Dr. Bawumia”, Mr. Acquah dared.

He goes on to argue that, Hon. Agyapong only makes noise but unlike Chairman Wontumis and co, he [Ken Agyapong] lacks the balls to take action.

“He is always daring, threatening and blackmailing people yet lacks the courage and boldness to take action. Look at Chairman Wontumi. He is always seen on the battlefield fighting for the party and what he believes in”, Mr. Acquah continued.

“We saw him [Chairman Wontumi] at our own backyard Assin North fighting the NDC even when the NDC thugs were opening firearms at him. We know of what he did at Asawase. He is the action man and a man of little words. But Ken is always threatening and insulting people, meanwhile, when it matters most at the battlefield, we don’t find him”, Mr. Acquah added.

The New Patriotic Party elects a flagbearer for the 2024 General Elections on November 4. So far the two main contenders are the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.