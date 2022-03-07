Central Tongu Takes Productive Steps To Improve Falling Education Standard

Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive of Central Tongu District has commended the major stakeholders in the education sector on their efforts to improve the falling standard of education in the district.

He said there has been a consistent improvement from 38 per cent in 2017 to 53 per cent in 2020 adding that, there were positive signs that the results would continue to get better until they become the best.

Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah said this at the 65th Independence Day celebration in Adidome, where 390 pupils and students from 15 Primary and Senior High Schools participated in the anniversary march.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has been committed to improving the standard of education in the Central Tongu District and the country as a whole.

“The commitment of the NPP government towards education and finding solutions to the problems confronting the district is not in doubt,” he said.

He added the district has also put in measures to make sure all educational institutions in the district got their fair share of developmental projects to enable them to meet their obligations and improve upon the learning outcomes in the district.

The District Chief Executive hinted that Central Tongu would soon become the citadel of education in the Tongu enclave.

He entreated all parents and guardians to continue to uphold their responsibility in their wards’ education to eliminate the cases of teenage pregnancy in the district.

“We have to ensure we uphold the tenets of responsible parenting to help our children especially our teenage girls,” he said.

Mr Alexander Roosevelt Gabby Hottordze, the Member of Parliament for Central Tongu urged the students to take their education seriously since they have no excuse to give for their academic failure in the district.

He said access to information and learning has been made easier and with a little commitment, it would be easy to excel in education now.

The 65th Independence Day celebration was on the theme, “Working together, Bouncing Back Together. ”