The Central University (CU) has signed a partnership agreement with EON Reality to build an EON-XR Center to expand the technological prowess of their students, faculty and entrepreneurs to facilitate Ghana’s developmental agenda.

The centre, which would be sited at CU’s Miotso Campus, would provide an Augmented and Virtual Reality-based knowledge and skills transfer for industry and education.

This was made known in a statement to the Ghana News Agency at Tema by the CU explaining that the partnership underscored the commitment of CU and EON Reality to supplement or replace traditional training and education methods by introducing user-friendly immersive lessons and content.

The partnership would provide an opportunity for Ghana to reach her neighbouring countries who might need access to world-class XR solutions both in the immediate aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and into future.

“In this way, partnering with an academic institution is helping them further democratize the access to the ground breaking technology,” the statement stated.

According to the statement, Mr. Dan Lejerskar, the Founder of EON Reality, indicated that, “Expanding into Ghana through partnership with CU is a very exciting prospect for us, as EON Reality truly believes that knowledge is a human right and should be available to people all over the world”.

Mr. Lejerskar said any time his outfit enters into a new country, particularly one with a rich history like Ghana, it was an exciting day both for EON Reality as well as the people who would have access to EON-XR, and “I believe Central University is the perfect partner for us in this important step”.

The release said the partnership was equally important for Central University, who looked forward to becoming home to the region’s first EON-XR Center and an XR hub for Ghana.

EON Reality is the world leader in augmented and virtual reality-based knowledge and skills transfer for industry and education.

EON Reality’s global development network—with more than 20 locations worldwide—has created the world’s leading AR/VR library for education and industry with over 8,000 application and over 40 million users worldwide.

Central University currently offers more than forty undergraduate and graduate degree programs in seven school and faculties.