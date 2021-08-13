Centre for Childhood and Learning Disability begins mobile rehabilitation clinic

The Centre for Childhood and Learning Disability has started a mobile rehabilitation clinic for children with cerebral palsy.

The therapy clinic organized every Saturday, provides one stop therapy services for the children.

Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, speech therapists and other health professionals are brought together to provide services for families of children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities at no cost to the families.

Dr Kwame Sakyi, Director of CLCD, said the community based mobile rehabilitation clinic was a pilot to equip parents with the necessary therapy skills to practice with their children at home.

The mobile rehabilitation clinic is done in partnership with the Princess Marie Louise hospital in Accra and the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy programme for children with cerebral palsy and their families. So far the programme has reached about 50 families.

He said for now, the rehabilitation clinic was done in just one community but when successful it will be extended to other communities.

Dr Sakyi urged families of children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities to patronize the service.