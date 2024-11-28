Centre for CSR West Africa calls on Political Parties to embrace Sustainable Leadership

The Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), West Africa, a leading CSR and sustainability advocacy organisation in the sub-region since 2015 has called on political parties in Ghana, especially the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) to embrace and place sustainability at the forefront of their agendas as Ghanaians prepare to vote in a highly competitive general elections this December 7.

In a statement released by the Centre, the Co-Founder and Lead Project Manager, Mr. John Kojo Williams espoused that: “Globally, we are at the crossroads of sustainability, our environmental challenges are increasing, climate change is impacting negatively on our society. Ghana is not exempted from these daunting issues as our rainfall patterns are becoming erratic and continue to adversely affect agriculture.

Additionally, rising sea levels are threatening our coastal communities. As a polity, we must embrace the evolving global trends, our political leaders must recognize the urgent need to take action and our policymakers must prioritize sustainability to safeguard the livelihoods of Ghanaians and the prosperous country every political party plans to achieve for Ghana.

He emphasized: “We must integrate sustainability into the policies we are developing and these could include support for renewable energy initiatives, sustainable agriculture practices, and eco-friendly manufacturing techniques. These are practical steps we can implement to help Ghanaian businesses become competitive in a global market that values sustainability. So, in embracing sustainability, everyone has a role to play. Our political parties, leadership of the business community, government agencies and sustainability advocacy organisations must lead the way to a sustainable Ghana.”

The Centre for CSR, West Africa is notable for its CSR and sustainability advocacy projects and events such as the National CSR and Sustainability Conferences and the highly-stringent Ghana CSR Awards (GHACEA).

These initiatives, the Centre noted, have helped create better and deeper understanding of the concept of CSR and sustainability among some Ghanaian-owned companies and compelled international companies operating in Ghana, to localise and implement sustainable initiatives they obtain from their headquarters that are usually based in Europe, Asia or the United States.

According to a CSR and sustainability research conducted by Judge Business School of the University of Cambridge UK, which the Centre for CSR West Africa contributed to, Ghana needs to intensify efforts at creating more awareness about sustainability and making it a centrepiece conversation in boardrooms in Ghana.

The research also noted that a few Ghanaian-owned businesses are gradually emulating best sustainability practices from the multinational counterparts, as they make effort to replicate projects and initiatives implemented by these companies, but on a smaller scale.

Mr. Williams noted that: “Ghana is a signatory to the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), so, all political parties, especially the NPP and the NDC, must commit to establishing an enduring legacy of progress and innovation by embracing and priotizing sustainability in their quest to build a more resilient future for Ghana.”

About the Centre for CSR, West Africa

The Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), West Africa, is a leading CSR and sustainability strategy development and policy advocacy organisation in the sub-region. Founded in 2015, the Centre’s flagship national CSR seminars, conferences, awards and events have been attended by leading local and multinational companies, government agencies, academia, regulatory agencies and civil society organisations in Ghana, Nigeria and across West Africa.

The Centre for CSR, West Africa is at the forefront of helping all major actors in the CSR and sustainability spectrum demystify the misconceptions around sustainability, deepen understanding on sustainable global trends, develop localised sustainable plans and programmes for the private sector, advise government and regulatory organisations on sustainability policies, and assist in implementing strategies that foster them.

Report by Ben LARYEA