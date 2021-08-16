Centre for Plant Medicine adjudged outstanding research and development Company

The Centre for Plant Medicine Research – Mampong Akuapem (CPMR), has been adjudged the outstanding research and development Company (Herbal Medicine) at the Ghana Business Standard Awards.

The Centre was awarded for its diligence and work output.

Recently, it also won the Herbal Company of the year at the Ghana Pharma Awards.

Dr. Kofi Bobi Barimah, the Executive Director of the Centre, commended stakeholders for the support over the years and said “CPMR is gradually exploring research opportunities to meet the exacting needs of both patients and industry”.

He said as part of the goal of gaining the highest recognition in the development of plant medicine, the Centre would keep engaging various partners for greater works and achievements, and called for support from all.

”The Centre is determined with a great resolve to make Plant medicine relevant in the research industry in order to help improve the coverage of safe herbal medicine practices,” he added.