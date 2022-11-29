Centre for Social Democracy celebrates Benedicta on her election as Secretary General of Socialist International 

The Centre for Social Democracy, Ghana (CSD-Ghana) has expressed vicarious pleasure to Benedicta Lasi esq. on her election as the youngest ever Secretary General of the Socialist International at the just ended 26th congres.

In a news release exclusively available to Blogger, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham, a Research Fellow at the Centre for Social Democracy Ghana (CSD-Ghana) Solomon Ananpansah conveyed the gratitude of the institute to the Ghanaian female lawyer for demonstrating a distinguished commitment to the propagation of social democratic ideals in Ghana and beyond.

He said it was particularly refreshing to note that Benedicta was the first African and youngest person to be elected to lead the 132-Member organization at age 35, together with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, who was elected to serve the organization as president.

“We are confident that Benedicta Lasi’s depth of knowledge, experience, and commitment will significantly advance the realization of the ideals of socio-economic solidarity, environmental, and socio-cultural justice across the world at a time when global society is in desperate need of urgent solutions to many pervasive socio-economic challenges,” the centre said.

Delegates from over 100 member parties across the world participated in the election in Madrid, Spain.

About Socialist International:

Socialist International (SI), is a worldwide organization of political parties, which seeks to establish democratic socialism and realize the ideals of socioeconomic solidarity, and environmental and socio-cultural justice across the world.

It was formed in 1951 to replace the Labour and Socialist International and currently includes 132-Member Parties and

organizations from over 100 countries across the world,which identify with social democracy,socialism,democratic socialism or labor-centered politics.

Benedicta Lasi would be succeeding Luis Ayala from Chile to serve a full four-year term as Secretary-General, while Pedro Sanchez would succeed former Prime Minister of Greece, George Papandreou as President of the organization.

Notably, the current Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres served as President of the organization from November 1999 to June 2005.

The SI is headquartered in London in United Kingdom.

About Lawyer Benedicta Lasi:

Benedicta Lasi is a Ghanaian lawyer, investmen consultant, politician, and member of the National Democratic Congress. She is a partner at Edfields Attorneys, Ghana, a Transaction Advisor for Africa Investment Consortium, and a Consultant at Fitch Advisory.

She has a Master’s in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana and a Master’s in Conflict, Peace, and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre. Her political track record and service to the NDC includes; Branch Youth Organizer for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Constituency Executive Member for Lower Manya Krobo, Deputy Regional Youth Organizer for Eastern Region and Deputy Director of Elections for the Eastern

Region of Ghana.

At the National level, she was also a member of the 2020 Vice Presidential Campaign Team and the 2020 Manifesto Committee of the NDC.

Currently, she serves as a member of a number of strategic committees of the party including the NDC’s Governance Committee, Agribusiness Committee, Energy Committee and Chairperson for the Youth Committee. As an astute lawyer within the party, she is the Chair of the ND’s Eastern Regional Legal Team.