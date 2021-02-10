Yayra Child Development Centre of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Edem Congregation has presented some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to some communities and two schools in the Adaklu District.



The PPE includes Veronica buckets, cakes of soap, sanitisers and paper towels.

The beneficiary communities and schools are Adaklu Kodzobi and Kodzobi Ando and Adaklu Kodzobi D/A Primary and Kodzobi Ando D/A Basic schools.

Mr Benjamin Fumador, Director of the Centre, said the items, which were funded by Compassion International, Ghana, were to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He urged the people to observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols to help curtail its spread.

Mr Fumador called on parents and teachers to make hand washing a routine in their homes and schools.

“As parents and teachers, let us make all items needed in hand washing accessible and be role models in hand washing to our children and pupils,” he advised.

The Director appealed to all to exercise always, eat balanced diets, avoid cold environments and live hygienic lifestyles.

Mr Edward Dzidza, Headteacher of Adaklu Kodzobi D/A Basic school, on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the Centre for the support.

He appealed to other benevolent organisations and individuals to emulate the gesture of the Centre.