centTanzania registered 4.7 percent economic growth in 2022

Tanzania registered 4.7 percent economic growth in 2022 compared to 4.9 percent in 2021, Minister for Finance and Planning Mwigulu Nchemba has told the parliament.

Presenting the Economic Survey 2022 and the National Development Plan for 2023/2024 on Thursday, Nchemba said the growth was attributable to diverse efforts taken by the government, including the provision of fuel subsidies to mitigate the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, strategic investment in infrastructure, especially in energy, water, health, education, roads, railways, and airports.

Nchemba mentioned other efforts as increasing mineral production, increasing credit to the private sector that stimulated economic activities, and increasing tourism activities.

Economic activities that recorded a high growth rate included arts and entertainment with 19.0 percent, quarrying and mining with 10.9 percent, finance and insurance with 9.2 percent, accommodation and food service with 9.0 percent, and electricity supply with 7.6 percent, he said.

Nchemba said inflation continued to remain within a set target of less than 5 percent.

In 2022, he said, the annual inflation rate increased to an average of 4.3 percent compared to an average of 3.7 percent in 2021.

“This situation has been attributed to the increase in the production and distribution of goods and services, and the increase in the availability of food crops in some areas of the country and neighboring countries caused by the availability of rain in rain-fed areas,” said Nchemba. Enditem