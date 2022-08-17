CEO calls for collaboration to maintain Turfs

Obrempong Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, the Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF), has urged beneficiary communities of Sports and Social Centres (Astro Turfs) to “cooperate and collaborate with the Fund for efficient maintenance and durability of the facilities.”

He said their construction was a clear implementation of the mandate of the Fund in the area of Sports, Recreation and Community Mobilization for Social Cohesion and Economic Development.

Obrempong Dr. Abdulai made the call at the Inspection and Demonstration of the Community Sports and Social Centre (astro turf) in Essikado, Western Region, funded by the Zongo Development Fund.

The programme, which included a football gala competition among teams in the Western Region was witnessed by the Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketia; Member of Parliament for Essikado Ketan, Joe Ghartey; the Queen mother of Essikado and other dignitaries.

The Fund, he stated, had invested in the construction of 20 Community Sports and Social Centres (Astro Turfs), thereby emerging as the foremost provider of community sports infrastructure in the country.

He added that the Fund recognized the “inexhaustible sporting assets in Zongo communities and remained committed to providing enabling infrastructure to unearth, harness and nurture t

hese talents for sustainable socio-economic growth and development.”

Obrempong Abudlai said the opportunities for community mobilization through the colorful festivals, diverse social and cultural events was to promote social cohesion in Zongos as they provided suitable avenues for bringing communities together and promoting ethno-religious dialogue.

He expressed gratitude to the Omanhene and the Member of Parliament for the support and cooperation towards the construction of the facility.

Obrrempong Abdulai added that arrangements were progressing for the inauguration of management committees involving all key stakeholders for all astro turfs to ensure the efficient maintenance of the facilities, and generate revenue for the replication of such facilities in other Zongo communities.

On his part, Nana Nketia commended the Fund and the CEO for the facility and assured that it would contribute to the “enhancement of sporting activities, promote commercial activities and provide avenues for community engagement and mobilization.”

The CEO was accompanied by Mr. Abdul Majeed Adam, Programmes and Projects; Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Bamba; Monitoring and Evaluation and Ahmed Ayuba, Corporate Affairs and Public Relations Office later called on the Omanhene at his palace.