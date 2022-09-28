CEO commissions borehole for residents of Awutu Topiasi

Residents of Awutu Topiasi, a village near Awutu Bawjiase in the Central Region will no longer walk long distances to draw contaminated muddy water from a well dug in the bush.

Their difficulty getting clean water is now outdated as Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), has commissioned a mechanized borehole water facility for the farming community.

The kind gesture was in memory of his late wife, Mrs. Amina Oppong Kwarteng, who passed on at age 44 on June 18, 2022, after a short illness in Turkey.

She left behind a husband and four boys.

The borehole is expected to solve the regular dearth of potable water in the community, as it would provide the residents with constant flow of clean water.

Some elders of the community and residents, who were excited about the new development in the community complained that the old boreholes in the community continually broke down and therefore accessing clean water had been hectic.

They recounted their encounter with snakes and other dangerous reptiles when they went into the thick bush to fetch from the only well that gave them secure water though it is unsafe to use.

Mr. Kwarteng, in a brief ceremony to hand over the water facility to the community, said it was important to be kind to those in need, the symbol of his late wife whom he believed had found favour with God.

Inspired by Mrs. Kwarteng to construct the facility, Mr. Kwarteng advised the public to sacrifice out of their difficulties but not when they had enough to share with others.

“It behooves on us to help those in need while they are alive. Sacrifices bring blessings and favour from God, so let us do good because our wealth is not for us,” he charged.

Alhaj Ismael Yeboah, the Head of the Ahmadiyya Mission, Kasoa Zone, urged people of the Islamic faith to be steadfast in times of challenges such as death and hunger which God uses to test their trust in him.

This, he said was because God would not let them down if they were able to withstand the difficulties and charged the elders of the community to ensure the facility was properly maintained to serve the purpose for which it was constructed.

“Cleanliness is part of our faith so the facility should always be maintained to prolong its lifespan,” he said.

On behalf of the Chief of Topiase, Nai Quarshiefio, a community elder, Nii Amu expressed gratitude to Mr. Kwarteng for providing them with the facility, which will give them relief.