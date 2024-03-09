CEO of AAC re-echoes need to empower women to aspire higher, as she pays tribute to women entrepreneurs

The Chief Executive of Asian African Consortium (AAC), Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, has reiterated the need to empower women to aspire for greater heights.

She explained that the position of women in society makes it vital that every attempt to empower women will enhance society and give a route for a better future for children, who are the future leaders.

Speaking at the Global SHE Achievers Conference and Awards in Dubai on the theme “The Role of Women in Emerging Global Markets, Mrs. Agyepong stated that, on average, women tend to spend more time on childcare activities than men.

“It stands to reason that women must be empowered in order to have a beneficial impact on our children as they grow to take over the future,” she stressed.

According to her, women have played an important role in pushing growth, promoting creativity, and shaping the future of communities across the continent and their resilience, determination, and dedication to excellence inspires many.

“Women play a crucial role in entrepreneurship, contributing to economic growth, job creation, and community development,” she remarked.

She therefore paid tribute by sharing some inspiring stories of women entrepreneurs who have defied the odds and made significant contributions to the global economic landscape.

She added that women entrepreneurs in Ghana are often at the forefront of innovation, developing new products, services, and business models to address local challenges to meet the needs of underserved markets.

Acknowledging that agriculture is a key area of the global economy contributing significantly to food production, household livelihoods, and rural development, she mentioned that it’s for that reason that her company, AAC aspires to not only meet local demand but to position Ghana as a key player in the global rice market.

“We promote food security, environmental stewardship, and economic growth in the communities we serve,” she noted.

The Asian Africa Consortium is a company focused on an ambitious commercial rice project in Ghana with an aim to sow the seeds of economic growth, sustainability, and women empowerment through local rice production.

Its approach involves establishing commercial agreements with farmers of varying scales, including commercial, smallholder, and crop share farmers nationwide.

Collaborating with leading rice cultivation countries such as the USA, Thailand, China, Vietnam, Japan, India, and the Philippines, the AAC aims to enhance the entire ecosystem of rice, maize, and soya production in Ghana.

The awards

Congratulating the award winners, Mrs. Agyepong said “Your resilience, determination, and passion are extremely amazing, and I am confident that you will continue to overcome barriers and leave a lasting impact on our communities and continent.”

The prestigious event is to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women across the world.

The award scheme and conference has been instituted by the Business Executive Group to commemorate and celebrate the extraordinary achievements by women from all over the world as well as to bring together exemplary women who have excelled in their respective fields to share their experiences with other women with the goal of improving the cultural, political, and socio-economic environment in which women operate.

The awardees for the night included Professor Agnes Binagwaho-Vice Chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity, Agnes Matilda Kilibata-CEO of Alliance Group Africa, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa- Director UNDP, Haruna Juma- Director Uganda Road Authority, Amina Jane Mohammed- Deputy Secretary-General United Nations, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala- Director World Trade Organisation -Nigeria, Ms Oprah Winfrey- CEO& Founder of OW Network, Kamala Harris Vice President of USA among others.

The event also brought together people from across the globe.