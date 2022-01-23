CEO Of AEA Packaging Installed Sanahene Of Akyem Hemang

An Entrepreneur and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AEA Packaging, Eric Kwame Adu has been installed Sanaahene of Akyem Hemang under the Stool name Nana Kwame Adu-Apori I, under the revered Prominence of the Omanhene, Osabarima Prof. Mmrikisi Okesum Apori, Chief of Akyem Hemang in the Eastern Region.

At a grand durbar held at the Akyem Hemang palace to commemorate his enstoolment, Nana Kwame Adu-Apori I, commended the indigenes for helping to maintain peace and unity in the area after 20 years of chieftaincy dispute that they faced.

The chaos, he said had hindered the development of the community and therefore promised to put in efforts to help uplift the image of the community to a befitting standard.

He promised to create more jobs within the area using the available local resources.

According to him, since the area is a farming community, he is poised to boost farming activities to produce materials that would be used in manufacturing of material and items for the Ghanaian markets.

He also averred that, “it is also vision to make Akyem Hemang Community a tourist centre in the area of Farming and manufacturing in the Eastern Region, so that the youth can get good jobs after their education.”

Nana Kwame Adu-Apori I in an interview after his installation said, the challenge thrown to the youth by the Finance Minister to create jobs for themselves, would not be a mirage under his leadership as the Sanaahene of Akyem Hemang since he will rally the youth in his area to embark on job creating ventures to make them self-reliant and self-sufficient.

He said: “So I will do my best in the area of creations, so I need the support from all the Community people, both insiders and outsiders.”

He said plans were far advanced to introduce the Sanaahene Educational Fund that would support brilliant but needy students in the community.

The support, he said would be in the form of scholarships and the provision of educational materials to beneficiary students so it could help to increase enrolment in the schools.

He expressed worry at the increasing rate of drug abuse and teenage pregnancy facing the youth in the area due to the mining activities.

Prof. Mmrikisi Okesum Apori, Chief of Akyem Hemang on his part, entreated the newly enstooled Sanaahene to ensure transparency and accountability to the people so as to earn their trust and support.

Eric Kwame Adu (Nana Kwame Adu-Apori I) in 2019 launched a campaign dubbed “flush out plastic bags,” and begun the production of paper bags into the Ghanaian markets in his bid to make his vision a reality.