CEO of Asian African Consortium, Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, Awarded Honorary Doctorate for Contributions to Entrepreneurship

Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian African Consortium (AAC), was conferred with an honorary doctorate in Advanced Studies in Entrepreneurship by Azteca University and Cardinal Training Academy.

The prestigious award was presented to her at a colourful ceremony held on Wednesday, 27th November 2024, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The honorary doctorate recognizes Mrs. Siaw Agyepong’s exceptional contributions to entrepreneurship and her efforts in driving socio-economic development in Ghana and beyond. In addition to the honorary degree, she also received a Certificate in Strategic Leadership from the Swiss School of Business Research and a Certificate in Effective Communication Skills from Cardinal Training Academy.

Expressing her gratitude, Mrs. Siaw Agyepong dedicated the honor to entrepreneurs and leaders working tirelessly to positively impact their communities. “This achievement calls on all entrepreneurs and leaders to rise above challenges, innovate boldly, and make meaningful contributions to our communities and beyond,” she remarked.

She thanked Azteca University, Cardinal Training Academy, and Dr. Mavis Bermudez for the recognition, stating that she felt deeply humbled and motivated to continue pushing boundaries in her work. Mrs. Siaw Agyepong emphasized the importance of purpose-driven leadership and the need to leave a legacy of positive change.

The AAC, under her leadership, is spearheading a large-scale commercial rice project in Ghana aimed at fostering economic growth, sustainability, and women’s empowerment. The initiative is transforming the rice, maize, and soya production landscape in Ghana through strategic collaborations with farmers and partnerships with leading rice-producing countries including the USA, Thailand, China, Vietnam, Japan, India, and the Philippines.