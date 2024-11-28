Thursday, November 28, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Business

    CEO of Asian African Consortium, Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, Awarded Honorary Doctorate for Contributions to Entrepreneurship

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian African Consortium (AAC), was conferred with an honorary doctorate in Advanced Studies in Entrepreneurship by Azteca University and Cardinal Training Academy.

    The prestigious award was presented to her at a colourful ceremony held on Wednesday, 27th November 2024, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

    The honorary doctorate recognizes Mrs. Siaw Agyepong’s exceptional contributions to entrepreneurship and her efforts in driving socio-economic development in Ghana and beyond. In addition to the honorary degree, she also received a Certificate in Strategic Leadership from the Swiss School of Business Research and a Certificate in Effective Communication Skills from Cardinal Training Academy.

    Expressing her gratitude, Mrs. Siaw Agyepong dedicated the honor to entrepreneurs and leaders working tirelessly to positively impact their communities. “This achievement calls on all entrepreneurs and leaders to rise above challenges, innovate boldly, and make meaningful contributions to our communities and beyond,” she remarked.

    She thanked Azteca University, Cardinal Training Academy, and Dr. Mavis Bermudez for the recognition, stating that she felt deeply humbled and motivated to continue pushing boundaries in her work. Mrs. Siaw Agyepong emphasized the importance of purpose-driven leadership and the need to leave a legacy of positive change.

    The AAC, under her leadership, is spearheading a large-scale commercial rice project in Ghana aimed at fostering economic growth, sustainability, and women’s empowerment. The initiative is transforming the rice, maize, and soya production landscape in Ghana through strategic collaborations with farmers and partnerships with leading rice-producing countries including the USA, Thailand, China, Vietnam, Japan, India, and the Philippines.

    Previous article
    Augustine Menasseh Leads Day One at the 2024 Genser PGA Golf Tournament
    Next article
    Ebenezer Adjei Celebrates Major Victory with Black Panthers Boxing Gym Fighters
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims NDC Has No Stronghold in Constituency Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu,...

    Former President John Mahama to Tour Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims Unprecedented Development in Constituency

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon constituency and...

    Kwabena Agyapong Critiques Kufuor’s Development Strategy, Calls for Greater Focus on Ashanti Region

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Kwabena Agyapong, a prominent member of the New Patriotic...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims NDC Has No Stronghold in Constituency Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu,...

    Former President John Mahama to Tour Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims Unprecedented Development in Constituency

    Politics 0
    The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon constituency and...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE