CEO of BIBA Gianluca Di Caro visits Ghana

Di Caro is also Vice President at Malta Boxing Commission was welcomed by the Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Roger Barnor from the airport, after a quick breakfast they were at the Bukom Boxing Arena and the GBA office.

Gianluca Di Caro saw the Ghanaian Olympic Boxing Squad who were training at the Bukom facility ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

They were ar centre of Accra to meet top Ghanaian Matchmaker Solomon ‘ Mongola’ Otoo and other matchmakers, coaches as well as professional boxers that have fought in the UK.

Boxers, Lee McAllister and Christianne later joined him. They will weigh in at the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation.

Di Caro will meet APBC AFRICA Vice President Patrick Johnson, Coach Catl Lokko and a couple of promoters and the President of the GBA, Mr. Abraham Neequaye.

According to the top boxing official in UK and Europe, he is loving every minute of the trip to the motherland.