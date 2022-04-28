CEO of BIBA Gianluca Di Caro visits Ghana

Gianluca Di Caro, Executive Vice President & CEO at British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA)  is in Ghana to officiat the Journey to the West Boxing Show in Accra on Friday at James Town.

Di Caro is also Vice President at Malta Boxing Commission was welcomed by the Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Roger Barnor  from the airport,  after a quick breakfast they were at the Bukom Boxing Arena and the GBA office.

Gianluca Di Caro saw the Ghanaian Olympic Boxing Squad who were training at the  Bukom facility ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

They were ar centre of Accra to meet top  Ghanaian Matchmaker Solomon ‘ Mongola’ Otoo and other matchmakers, coaches as well as professional  boxers that have fought in the UK.

Boxers, Lee McAllister and Christianne later joined him. They will weigh in at the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation.

Di Caro will meet APBC AFRICA Vice President Patrick Johnson, Coach Catl Lokko and a couple of promoters and the President of the GBA, Mr. Abraham Neequaye.

According to the top boxing official in UK and Europe, he is loving every minute of the trip to the motherland.

