CEO of Flutterwave part of delegation to India conference

Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has selected the CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola as part of a 38-eight-member tech experts and business leaders delegation joining him to the Nigeria-India Presidential Round Table and conference.

Some of the other prominent tech figures who will be joining the delegation:

Olamide Oiekola Aina, Founding Partner at Ventures Platform

Mitchell Elegbe, CEO of Interswitch (FinTech)

Idris Bamidele Saliu, Co-founder of Ceviant Finance (Tech)

Amal Hassan, Founder/CEO of Outsource Global (BPO)

Emeka Okafor, Internal Network (BPO)

Chidi Ajaere, CEO, GIG Group (Automobile; Evs)

Khalil Halilu, CEO ShaShap (Logistics; Deliveries)

Temie Giwa-Tubosun, Founder/CEO, LifeBank

The event, scheduled to be held at the Le Meridien Hotel in New Dehli on the 6th of September 2023 is being hosted by the High Commission in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC).

According to a statement signed by Ambassador Ahmed Sule, the Nigerian High Commissioner to India and seen by Technext, the federal government is requesting for appropriate entry visa for all delegates of this conference.

The statement reads in part:

The High Commission wishes to request the esteemed Indian High Commission in Abuja and Consulate-General in Lagos to kindly grant appropriate entry visas to the aforementioned Private Sector CEOs, to enable them to attend the Conference accordingly.

Some of the most brilliant minds in the tech industry are represented in the 38-man list of delegates representing Nigeria’s private sector, highlighting the sector’s growing importance and potential influence on international relations.

These innovators in technology are prepared to participate in high-level conversations and cooperative initiatives targeted at promoting business relations between Nigeria and India.

Together with other esteemed participants, these tech luminaries will participate in discussions whose goals are to deepen economic relations, look into possibilities for tech sector collaboration, and promote innovation as a catalyst for Nigeria’s development.