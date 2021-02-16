The Chief Executive Officer of Focus1 Group of Companies has donated items worth over GH￠20,000.00 to the Sekondi Prisons as part of the Valentine’s Day celebrations.

The items included food stuff, 600 pieces of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, 600 pieces of nose masks, two Thermometer Guns, 20 boxes of Vitamin C Tablets and 600 boxes of Zinc Tablets to be shared among the 694 inmates of the Prisons.

The donation, an annual event, has seen inmates of the Sekondi Prisons benefitted from bags of maize, gari and rice, toothbrushes, drinks and slippers, among others for the past 11 years.

This year’s event was led by Mrs Evelyn Adu-Mante with support from Mr Kojo Amoako Nzoley, General Manager of Focus1 Media and accompanied by some staff of the company.

Mrs Evelyn Adu-Mante, who presented the items on behalf of the Group CEO, Mr Kwame Adu-Mante, said the donation was to extend love to the inmates, especially during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“We have made it a part of our plans to always put smiles on the faces of inmates at the Sekondi Prisons on every Valentine’s Day. This is our small way to put smiles on the faces of all inmates irrespective of what brought them into the Prison,” she said.

Superintendent Samuel Amarfo, Western Regional Operations Officer, who took delivery of the items on behalf of the Prisons, was grateful to the Group and said the items would go a long way to help on the day-to-day running of the Prison.

He pointed out that the consumables would go a long way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among inmates.

“It is good that we have been given these COVID-19 consumables to augment the already existing ones. These are consumables and they get to finish with time, therefore per the number of inmates we have now that is 694, the gesture is a step in the right direction and we appreciate it”, he pointed out.

Supt. Amarfo requested Veronica buckets and tissue papers to facilitate the Prison’s fight against COVID-19.

Mr Kojo Amoako Nzoley, General Manager of Focus1 Media, also assured the Service of considering the additional requests as made by the Operations Officer.

Focus 1 Groups of Companies comprise of Focus1 Media, Focus1 Distribution, Focus1 Construction and Focus1 Events