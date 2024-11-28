CEO of Global Media Foundation Named Among 100 Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs

In a momentous event at the Las Vegas Event Center in Accra, the African Corporate Excellence and Personality Awards (ACEPA) celebrated Raphael Godlove Ahenu, Founder and CEO of Global Media Foundation, as one of the 100 Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs of 2024.

This prestigious recognition honors innovative leaders who have made substantial contributions to their industries and communities, demonstrating exceptional resilience and leadership.

Since taking the helm of Global Media Foundation in 2009, Mr. Ahenu has played a pivotal role in reshaping the media landscape through pioneering initiatives and a steadfast commitment to ethical journalism.

Under his guidance, the foundation has not only expanded its reach but has also embraced digital transformation, advocating for critical issues such as freedom of the press and media literacy.

The ACEPA awards are esteemed for acknowledging entrepreneurs who achieve business success while simultaneously inspiring change and fostering development across various sectors.

This year’s distinguished honorees were selected from a wide-ranging pool of candidates in industries including technology, healthcare, finance, and media.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Ahenu expressed heartfelt gratitude for the honor and underscored the vital role of media in shaping public discourse and promoting transparency.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Global Media Foundation. We believe in the power of media to inform, educate, and inspire.

This accolade motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and advocating for truth and integrity in journalism,” he stated.

Industry peers have praised Mr. Ahenu for his visionary leadership and commitment to social responsibility. A colleague, who preferred to remain anonymous, remarked, “Under Mr. Ahenu’s guidance, Global Media Foundation has not only flourished as a business but has also set a benchmark for ethical practices in the industry. His dedication to leveraging media as a force for good is truly inspiring.”

The ACEPA awards ceremony brought together a diverse array of entrepreneurs and professionals from Ghana and Uganda, creating a vibrant platform for networking and idea exchange. The event highlighted the crucial role of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and societal advancement.

As Mr. Ahenu continues to steer Global Media Foundation into the future, his recognition as one of the 100 Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs of 2024 serves as a powerful reminder of the profound impact that visionary leadership can have on both industry and society.