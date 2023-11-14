CEO of Jusban Foundation Clinches 2023 Humanitarian of the Year Award

In a ceremony held on October 28, 2023, at the prestigious Labadi Beach Hotel, Justus Kofi Bansah, the esteemed CEO of Jusban Foundation, was honored with the 2023 Humanitarian of the Year Award by the Humanitarian Awards Global.

This recognition celebrates his outstanding commitment and transformative efforts in the realm of humanitarian aid.

The Humanitarian Awards Global event is a dedicated platform that celebrates and acknowledges NGOs, volunteer leaders, donors, organizations, philanthropists, corporations, and professionals who significantly impact humanity’s progress. It serves as a tribute to those who silently and persistently bring about a positive change in the lives of individuals, both locally and on a global scale.

The core objective of the event is to honor the unsung heroes, like Justus Kofi Bansah, who selflessly dedicate themselves to improving communities and continuously make a substantial difference in people’s lives and their surrounding environments.

Jusban Foundation, in the past six years, has exemplified their mission to alleviate poverty and improve the lives of those in rural areas. Their initiatives primarily focus on providing essential needs such as food, clean drinking water, and healthcare services in various villages.

Notably, they have built numerous merchanized boreholes, including those in communities like Malam-Nkwanta in the Denkyembuor Municipality of the Eastern Region, enhancing access to clean water.

As a testament to their ongoing dedication, the Foundation is preparing for an upcoming event on November 26, 2023. Scheduled in Accra, specifically at Obra Spot, they plan to conduct health and eye screenings while also offering a career talk alongside food and drinks, exemplifying their commitment to holistic community development.

The remarkable endeavors of Jusban Foundation under Justus Kofi Bansah’s leadership echo the essence of the Humanitarian Awards Global. By recognizing such influential and impactful organizations, this platform not only honors their commendable efforts but also amplifies their voices, ultimately fostering a culture of positive engagement and community empowerment on a global scale.