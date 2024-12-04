CEO of MGA Consulting, Michael Abbiw, Conferred CIMG Fellowship

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has conferred a Fellowship status on Michael Abbiw, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Lead Consultant of MGA Consulting Ghana Limited, one of the fastest-growing management consultancy firms in the county.

Mr. Abbiw, along with four other marketing giants, was conferred at the 33rd CIMG President’s Ball, held at the Lancaster Hotel on Saturday, November 30, 2024, in Accra.

According to the CIMG, its fellowship is limited to those who have made an outstanding contribution to marketing practice or education. Also, they recognized individuals who possess a highly proven record of expertise, experience and success within senior management level and have contributed to the development of marketing in Ghana.

Who is Michael Abbiw?

Michael Abbiw is an accomplished sales and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience. He has built a reputation for excellence in capacity building, organizational effectiveness ,and business transformation, with a focus on driving organizational growth and development.

Currently serving as the CEO of MGA Consulting Ghana Limited, the firm that won AGI’s 2024 Overall Best Business Promotion & Consultancy Sector Award, Mr. Abbiw has collaborated with international organizations and worked across the private and public sectors. His expertise spans areas such as sales and marketing, business development, human resources, entrepreneurship, insurance, capacity building, and research development. He has partnered with institutions including the World Bank, Deutsche Gesellschaft für InternationaleZusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, German Sparkassenstiftung for International Cooperation (DSIK), Ghana Association of Savings and Loan Companies (GHASALC), African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), and the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), to mention a few.

Michael Abbiw has developed over 50 strategic plans and successfully structured organizations to reach the peak of their sales performance. His expertise has been instrumental in revitalizing sales departments across various sectors by implementing effective capacity-building initiatives and optimizing organizational structures. Through these efforts, he has helped numerous businesses enhance their sales strategies and achieve sustainable growth.

He is a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing, Nigeria (NIMN), and a Chartered Marketer of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (MCIM), UK and Ghana. He further holds prominent leadership roles, serving as Board Director of Telecel Ghana, Board Chairman of Securisk Insurance Brokers Limited-Ghana,Member of the Entity Tender Committee (ETC) for SIC Life Company Limited, and a Member of the Kwesi Essel-Koomson Memorial Fund for Girls. Michael’s induction as a CIMG Fellow reflects his commitment to advancing excellence in sales and marketing. His leadership, vision, and ability to deliver transformative solutions have made him a pioneer in the industry.

33RD PRESIDENTIAL BALL

The theme of the Presidential Ball and Induction Ceremony was ‘Harnessing the Power of AI as a Transformative Tool for Marketers.’ Speaking on the theme, the President of CIMG, Dr. Daniel Kasser-Tee, urged practitioners and leaders in marketing to embrace the technological revolution not merely as a tool but as a transformative catalyst that will redefine the future of our profession.

The CIMG President’s Ball provides a platform for the National President to touch on any topical issue of national interest and how marketers can take advantage of or anticipate any risks. It allows the institute to establish close relationships with other professional bodies, the business community, stakeholders, and the admission of new members made up of CEOs, managers, and entrepreneurs, among others.

The CIMG President’s Ball also affords the business and marketing community the rare opportunity to meet, network, exchange information, and conduct business together in the right ambiance.