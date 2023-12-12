CEO Of Ustaz Group Grabs 2023 Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ustaz Group, Fuseini Muhammed Tahir has received the 2023 Entrepreneur of The Year Award at the just ended Ghana Northern Business Awards 2023 held in Tamale.

Fuseini Muhammed Tahir, an entrepreneur, hardworking and committed businessman grabbed the award for his dedication to business and championing the course of young entrepreneurs in the Northern region.

He has been in active business for over a decade whilst dedicating his time and resourced to philanthropic activities across the region and created employment to many households.

Ustaz Group is a wholly-owned Ghanaian conglomerate operating in various business sectors; spanning from Engineering & Construction, Import & Export, Security Services, Cleaning & Janitorial Services, General Supplies, among others.

Its portfolio of clients ranges from Private Corporate and Individual clients, Government and its agencies, Civil Society Organizations among others.

The company also operate a guard service; North Bridge Security, which offers personal and business security services including private and public guard/patrol services throughout the country.

Fuseini Muhammed Tahir who spoke in an interview after the event thanked the organizers and the people from the Northern Region for the recognition.

He pledged to continue providing excellent services to clients.

Tanking further on the company’s portfolio, Fuseini Muhammed Tahir said Ustaz Group also provide roads, civil engineering, building, electrical, transport, and general supplies.

“We have skilled management and a team of engineers and technicians who allow us to offer multi-disciplinary solutions to the industry. We cooperate with generally recognized worldwide engineering codes and procedures.”

The Northern Ghana Business Awards 2023

The Northern Ghana Business Awards 2023 was launched to celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs, businesses, and organizations in the Northern Region who have demonstrated innovation, resilience, and excellence in their respective fields.

The Northern Ghana Business Awards 2023 served as a platform to showcase the success stories of businesses and entrepreneurs in the region, as well as recognize the contributions of individuals and organizations that have made a positive impact on the economy and society in the North.

It provides an opportunity for businesses and entrepreneurs in the Northern Region to network, collaborate, and learn from each other by bringing together like-minded individuals and organizations to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.