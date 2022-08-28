CEO proposes establishment of Mfantseman Nkusukum youth for development agenda

Mr Ernest De-Graft Egyir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Network Ghana Consulting Limited has proposed an establishment of Mfantseman Nkusukum youth for development agenda to growth in the Municipality.

The proposed redevelopment plan of the Nkusukum Traditional Area would serve as a strategic roadmap for development which would bring all stakeholders especially the youth and would spearhead five pillars.

The five Pillar as stated would create much needed jobs, especially for the youth, improve chieftaincy affairs, enhance incomes and improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the people for the betterment of all.

Mr Egyir who chaired the 2022 Nkusukum Odambea festival made this known when delivering his speech in Saltpond.

The festival was on the theme; Mobilizing the young people for development in Nkusukum Traditional Area.

He said the five pillars would be centered on industrialization and entrepreneurship initiative, Infrastructural development and Business-Investment Promotion Initiative.

Also, New Nkusukum Chieftaincy Governance Initiative, Nkusukum Tourism Business Initiative and the Establishment of Mfantseman-Nkusukum Youth for development initiative.

Mr Egyir proposed the establishment of Mfantseman-Nkusukum Redevelopment Committee to for-see the activities and implementation of the initiatives for fast tracking the development of the Traditional Area.

He called on all citizens of the Nkusukum Traditional Area to return home, invest and contribute to the local economic development of the Area.

The CEO urged the government to work through the Municipal Assembly to adopt development approaches to help address the challenging issues confronting the Traditional Area.

He told the youth of Nkusukum to prepare to take up leadership roles to ensure they contribute their quota to the development agenda.

Mr Egyir told the celebrant that they could not afford to depend solely of the government for Nkusukum needs hence the need to collaborate to make reasonable impact during their time.

Mr Ike Lord Enu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Mfantseman called on the people to have faith in the Akuffo -Addo led government thus measures were in-place to stabilize the economy.

He applauded the President for various initiatives and developmental projects earmarked for the Municipality and pledged the President commitment to ensure standard of living of the citizenry was improved.