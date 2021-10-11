CEOs Table Tennis Championship set for Oct. 16

The Second Edition of the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Table Tennis Open Championship comes off at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra on Saturday, October 16.

Mr. Eric Apedo, the Tournament Director who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, said about 100 to 150 CEOS are expected to participate in the event.

He said the aim of the competition was to bring the participants together to socialize, strengthen the already existing cordial relationship between them and also promote their businesses.

Mr. Apedo said the one-day event would also offer the participant the opportunity to fraternize and learn new things from each other.

He said the event, powered by Exodus Communications, would be played in Men’s Singles as well as Women’s Singles.

Mr. Apedo added that prizes would be awarded to excelling participants while all participants would be given certificates of participation.

He entreated the youth to take an active interest in sports particularly table tennis so as to stay healthy at all times.

All the covid-19 protocols including the washing of hands with soap, sanitizing the hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizers would be observed.