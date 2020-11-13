The Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division) Officer stationed at New Yakese, Junior Revenue Assistant (JRA) III Joseph Nana Sampson, was adjudged the best non-traditional farmer at the 36th National Farmers’ Day in the Aowin Municipality.

He took home two knapsack sprayers, two cutlasses, two liters of weedicide, two liters of pesticide, two pairs of wellington, a lacoste T Shirt and a certificate.

Mr Sampson was also the best livestock farmer at the 35th National Farmers’ Day of the same Municipality.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the farm at New Yakasi, to his credit were 255 rabbits, 80 local fowls 42 sheep, 20 Guinea Pigs, 103 quails, 54 pigeons, 27 doves, 20 grasscutter, 30 Guinean fowls, 15 turkeys, three bush cats,10 brema birds and two parrots.

Mr. Sampson advised the youth to venture into agriculture especially “non-traditional farming” as a way of life, adding that, starting a non-traditional farm needs less capital, indicating that, he started his cuniculture with only three female and a male rabbit and can now boost of 255 rabbits.

He further added that non-traditional farms was one if not the best farming in agriculture, “I have being able to put up a six bedroom house from the sales of the animals with ease; non-traditional farming is beneficial, l encourage the youth to go into it”.

He thanked the Municipal Assembly for the honour done him, but indicated that the awards were abysmal.