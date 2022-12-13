Stakeholders call for Elective Congress for Cerebral Palsy Football Federation

Stakeholders of the Ghana Cerebral Palsy Football Federation (GCPFF) has called on the incumbent executives to organize an immediate elective congress before the end of 2022.

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting held at the Accra Rehabilitation Centre on Friday, Mrs. Ellen Affam-Dadzie GCPFF Coordinator said the tenure of office of the executives ended in 2020, hence the need for an immediate congress.

She said, “on behalf of the stakeholders we are calling for an immediate Elective Congress by December 31, 2022, since the current executives have outlived their term of office two years ago”.

Mrs. Affam-Dadzie said the GCPFF initiative brought hope for persons living with cerebral palsy, but the hope was fading due to poor leadership.

She said, “apart from the President and the Secretary General other executive members have never attended any of our meetings, and that has affected the development of the sport, leading to poor rating from the National Sports Authority.

“It was the effort of some of the stakeholders that brought the first team together and got the opportunity to play against Nigeria. It was the first ever cerebral palsy football friendly and apart from that international game nothing has gone on again,” she noted.

She added that the majority of the stakeholders had been sidelined and do not know what the future holds for the players, family members.

Mr. Evans Somuah a graduate of the University of Professional Studies and a player of the GCPFF team, appealed to members to organize new elections, since the current executives do not have the federation at heart.

Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo an active GCPFF player said due to misunderstanding between the executives, their friendly game against Nigeria was cancelled and had affected them badly.

“I’m calling on the government through the Minister of Youth and Sports to look into the issues and help us resolve them.”