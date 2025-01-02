CETAG Announces Indefinite Strike Over Unresolved Grievances, Disrupting Colleges of Education

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has declared an indefinite strike beginning Thursday, 2 January 2025, in response to the government’s failure to address a series of unresolved grievances.

The decision, made after an Emergency National Council meeting on 30 December 2024, reflects growing frustration over the government’s inaction despite previous notices of strike issued in September and December 2024.

CETAG’s statement, released on 31 December 2024, points to the government’s continued violation of signed agreements and a failure to implement the compulsory arbitration award issued by the National Labour Commission (NLC) on 2 May 2023. The association also expressed disappointment with the NLC’s failure to mediate and resolve the issues, further escalating tensions between the union and the government.

In the statement, CETAG made it clear that members would not return to their duties, including teaching, supervising projects, or overseeing macro-teaching, until their demands were fully met. The union emphasized that this indefinite strike action was in line with Section 159 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), reinforcing the seriousness of their position.

The strike is set to disrupt educational activities across colleges of education nationwide, as CETAG has vowed to withhold all official duties until the government’s financial obligations to the union are met. With this move, CETAG hopes to press the government into fulfilling its commitments, raising the stakes for a resolution in the coming weeks.

Download CETAG’s full statement below.

Declatration-of-Strike-Press-Release-Jan-20251