Cetag Declares Indefinite Strike

The College of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) comprising 46 public colleges of education teachers in Ghana has declared an indefinite strike action starting 14th Friday, 14 June 2024 to ensure their economic rights under Article 24 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana are guaranteed.

In a statement signed by the National President of CETAG, Mr. Prince Obeng-Himah, and the National Secretary, Mr. Thomas Ampomah, to the media, they have directed all local and zonal branches of CETAG to immediately withdraw teaching and other related service.

CETAG’s declaration of the indefinite strike was based on the government’s failure to comply with the National Labour Commission (NLC) decision and orders given by the Compulsory Arbitration agreed by the parties.

According to CETAG, the government declined to pay a one-month salary to each entitled member of CETAG as compensation for additional duty performed in 2022 and also failed to accept a rate of allowances payable to public universities to be applied to deserving members of CETAG.

The leaders also added that the government is acting reluctantly to implement the completed staff audit exercise that has to commence from 1st January 2023 qualifying all the college staff to be paid the same salary as public university workers.

“Failure of the employment to pay deserving members of CETAG a top-up of research allowance as arrears arising from CETAG’s 2023 Condition of Service (CoS) agreement signed with the Fair Wages and Salary Commission (FWSC),” they added to the reason for the strike.

“Since November 2023, CETAG has written three letters to the commission requesting for enforcement of the commission’s order. This yielded no response from the commission,” CETAG stated.

The statement continued that the government has held the August 2023 salary of CETAG President, Mr. Prince Obeng-Himah, and other members for instigating the members for strike action adding that the government has since not paid the salary.

CETAG leaders directing its members to embark on the strike said the members will continue to withdraw their services until the government fully complies with implementing the Compulsory Arbitration Awards and addresses other related concerns of the members.