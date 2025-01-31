CETAG Disputes FWSC Claims, Says Key Salary Migration Issues Remain Unresolved

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has pushed back against assertions by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) that all concerns regarding the migration of its members onto the university salary structure have been resolved.

In a statement issued on January 29, 2025, CETAG acknowledged some progress but stressed that critical issues remain unaddressed, threatening the integrity of the migration process and the welfare of its members.

Unpaid Allowances and Compensation Gaps

CETAG refuted the FWSC’s claim that the government had fully settled the Book and Research Allowance (BRA) for its members. While a partial payment of GHS 1,064 was made for the 2022-2023 academic year under a May 2023 agreement, the allowance for the 2023-2024 academic year remains outstanding. Each qualified lecturer is still owed GHS 21,636, an amount contingent on the full implementation of the migration process.

The association also highlighted disparities in the payment of the All Year Round Work Compensation (AYRWC), a benefit designed to reward lecturers for additional duties. While four colleges received their AYRWC for 2022, payments for 42 others remain pending, creating inequities among staff.

Salary Placement Errors and Unrecognized Qualifications

CETAG further revealed that some members have yet to be migrated onto the university salary structure, while others face incorrect salary placements. Notably, research-based master’s degrees have not been recognized, leading to improper placement on the salary scale. These errors, the association warned, undermine the credibility of the migration process and could demoralize lecturers.

Outstanding Arrears and Retiree Concerns

The association reminded the government of several unresolved issues, including the full payment of BRA arrears, the settlement of AYRWC for all colleges, and the correction of salary placement errors. Additionally, retired and transferred staff who were part of the system during the last staff audit are still awaiting their migration arrears.

CETAG also pointed out that some staff at Akrokerri College of Education have not received their 2022-2023 BRA top-up, despite being entitled to it under the May 2023 agreement.

Strike Suspension and Miscommunication

CETAG took issue with the FWSC’s call for the association to end its strike, describing the request as unnecessary and misplaced. The association clarified that it had already suspended its three-week industrial action on January 24, 2025, following partial resolutions and assurances from the newly sworn-in Minister for Education to engage in further dialogue.

“It is surprising that the FWSC appears unaware of the strike’s suspension,” CETAG stated, attributing the confusion to a lack of coordination among stakeholders. The association warned that such miscommunication erodes trust and hampers progress.

Transparency and Resolution

Despite its frustrations, CETAG reaffirmed its commitment to constructive dialogue and industrial harmony. The association urged the FWSC to ensure accuracy in its public statements and to communicate transparently.

“Lasting peace within the Colleges of Education depends on the government’s ability to resolve all outstanding issues without further delay,” CETAG emphasized.

As the standoff continues, the ball is in the government’s court to address these grievances and restore confidence among educators. For CETAG, the fight is not just about salaries and allowances—it’s about fairness, recognition, and the future of Ghana’s education sector.

