CEWEFIA Empowers Women And Girls Against Gender-Based Violence

In commemorating this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls in the World and Ghana in particular, an NGO, CEWEFIA, is spending six days empowering and sensitizing the citizenry against such violent acts.

Multifaceted activities climaxed one such event at Komenda, a fishing settlement in the Komenda – Edena – Eguafo – Abrem Municipality of the Central Region.

Notable among them were thought-provoking discussions on gender equality and the safety and rights of women and girls in the country.

To help realize the core objectives of the awareness campaign, many women and girls who participated in the procession through the principal streets of Komenda held placards bearing messages like ‘Empowering Women Empowers Communities; Women’s Rights Are Human Rights; Violence Has No Gender; Stand Against All Forms Of Abuse’ and many more.

Influential human rights advocates and stakeholders in society graced the occasion. Some women and girls testified of various ordeals that they endured and continue to grapple with. They thanked the CEWEFIA and donor partners of such programmes but like the legend Oliver Twist, pleaded for more support to ensure the safety of the vulnerable in the society.

The stakeholders and dignitaries on the other hand pledged their commitments to champion gender-based violence elimination in the country.

As part of the day’s event, some individuals and groups received various awards for combating gender-based violence as well as uplifting survivors.

The annual global ceremony focuses on raising awareness about the impact of gender-based violence and empowering communities to take action.

The day reaffirmed the commitment to a world free from violence, where everyone feels safe and respected. It is dubbed ‘Orange World Gender Equality.’

The EU and WIFVEs sponsored the programme with support from the implementing stakeholders like the CEWEFIA and H3n Mpoano.