CFLI constructs playground for Patasi M/A basic school

Child and Family Life International (CFLI), a Kumasi-based NGO seeking to address societal and environmental issues affecting children, is constructing an ultramodern playground for the Patasi M/A basic school in Kumasi.

The aim is to help children, especially the kindergarten pupils, to have a conducive atmosphere to play, while learning to enhance their holistic development.

Mrs Clara Puni Nyamesemg, Executive Director of CFLI who announced this, said the construction of the state-of-the-art facility for the school followed the adoption of the KG department of the school.

She was speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony, which coincided with this year’s World Children’s Day celebration at the school.

Mrs Nyamesemg said it was important for early childhood learners to have access to an environmentally friendly outdoor environment and learning atmosphere to help children learn better and gain healthy brain development.

Mrs Nyamesemg pointed out that when kids engaged in active play such as running, chasing, gardening, sand play, catching, and painting, pencil and paperwork, they learnt how things worked in the environment.

It was, therefore, important that kindergartens had standard playgrounds for their learners.

She said CFLI was collaborating strongly with the Ghana Education Service (GES) for educational guidance to construct the state-of-the-art children’s project in schools in the metropolis.

She called for support from stakeholders to ensure the completion of the project on time.

Mr David Oppong, the acting Ashanti Regional Director of Education, noted that KG education was improving in Ghana, adding that, there were a lot of government interventions to address the problems of early childhood education in Ghana.

Among them are the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project, a five-year project to improve the quality of education in low-performing basic schools and strengthen education sector equity and accountability.

The Ministry of Education has also set up the National Education Institute as a permanent institution for educational leadership training to offer long-term, tailor-made leadership programmes with certification for current and aspiring school heads, and staff of agencies of the Ministry of Education.

He pledged support for the NGOs intention of constructing a befitting playground for the kids.