CFO Experts: Unlocking Women’s Finance Potential Needs Policy, Funding

The 5th CFO & Public Finance Conference held in Accra has spotlighted the critical need for deliberate policies, mentorship, and flexible financing to empower women in Africa’s financial sector.

The two-day event which took place at Labadi Beach Hotel, under theme: “Future Trends: The Next Wave of Sustainable Finance Innovation,” featured a compelling panel discussion on “Women in Finance in Africa: Growth and Opportunities.”

During the panel discussion session, Mrs. Joyce Opoku-Duodu, Finance Director at the of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG), emphasized the importance of deliberate policy direction by institutions to support rise of in executive roles.

“From a corporate governance perspective, institutions must intentionally create inclusive environments. It’s not by chance that some of us are Chartered Accountants and finance directors today — someone deliberately trained us, mentored us, and exposed us to opportunities,” she stated.

She argued that women naturally possess innovative traits, which financial institutions can leverage if given the opportunity.

“Women are traditionally seen in the back office, but with proper alignment and recognition of potential, they can lead. What’s needed are deliberate policies — not token gestures — backed with the right resources.”

She further stressed the importance of mentoring younger finance professionals, especially women, to prepare them for leadership.

“I mentor a lot of young finance professionals, and I always tell them: you can be Chartered Accountants, finance directors — you can be anything. If the door to the profession is open to us all, then why should men dominate leadership? We were in the same classrooms, wrote the same exams. There’s no reason women shouldn’t rise just as high.”

She called for an end to stereotypes that question women’s competence in professional spaces. “This idea that some roles are for men needs to end. We’re capable, and when supported, we deliver. The real benefits come when we consciously support women to rise.”

Women-Led SMEs Struggle with Rigid Financial Requirements – GEPA Finance Director Calls for Reforms

Madam Bernice Armah Ampofo, Director of Finance at the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), focused on the challenges women face in accessing funding, particularly in non-traditional export sectors.

“There are platforms available to support exporters, but the requirements are often too rigid. Many women-led businesses, especially in non-traditional exports, don’t meet the high thresholds required by banks and financial institutions,” she said.

She stressed that while funding is technically available, it often excludes the very people it aims to support.

“We’ve pleaded with banks and financial institutions to go beyond formal standards. Each group of exporters faces different challenges, and women especially need more flexible terms to grow their businesses.”

Ampofo revealed that women constitute about 52% of the exporters her office deals with, yet only a few have been able to scale up.

“There’s a woman in processed chocolate who is doing incredibly well — supplying both local and international markets. But not all women in the sector have that level of access to capital. Many are stuck, not because of lack of skill, but lack of support.”

She called on financial institutions to recognize the potential in these businesses and offer targeted support.

“We need more engagements and customized financing models. And beyond that, we must encourage the formation of women-led associations that can access funding as groups and provide peer support.”

She also advocated for a structured mentorship culture within finance institutions.

“Like Joyce said, mentorship must be policy-driven. We need programs that guide women through their career paths — from entry-level to leadership.”

Madam Ampofo added a personal reflection on the balancing act many women in finance must navigate.

“Being a finance person and balancing work with your social or family life is tough. But when you have a vision and a support system, you can manage. That’s why mentorship and institutional support are so important.”

The discussion ended with a strong consensus on the need to dismantle long-standing barriers faced by women in finance. The panellists urged institutions to move beyond symbolic gestures and take actionable steps to empower the next generation female finance leaders.

The 5th CFO & Public Finance Conference 2025 continues to serve as a platform for driving financial transformation in Africa, equipping industry leaders with insights and strategies to navigate the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

This prestigious event is powered by TheCFOMagazine, an InstinctWave Group’s publication, known for delivering exclusive finance insights and analysis across Africa through both online and print platforms.

