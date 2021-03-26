The Chartered Global Investment Analysts Institute (CGIA), a global body of Finance and Investment Professionals has announced the introduction of a scholarship scheme for media professionals worldwide.

The Media Professionals Scholarship is opened to media professionals who communicate, report and analyze finance, investment, business and economic news and reports, to apply for the scholarship.

The scholarship offers both full and partial (fees discounted) scholarship schemes to all business and financial journalists who have enrolled in the CGIA Charter program.

Mr Paul Paul Frimpong, Head of Membership Services at CGIA Institute, opined that the CGIA Institute deems this as an opportunity to show its commitment to raising finance and investment professionals across multiple industries.

He pointed out that the Institute clearly understood and appreciated how passionate its members globally were about pursuing the CGIA Charter programme and noted that access to funding could prove a difficult challenge.

“This is why we are committed to supporting members to complete their CGIA charter programme. The Institute shows this commitment by creating these scholarship schemes for member’s benefits,” he added.

Mr Frimpong further announced that the Media Professionals Scholarships could be accessed globally.

Touching on the scholarship guidelines, he explained that interested applicants should possess a unique CGIA ID, which was issued after the initial membership registration.