CGIA Institute, the global body of Finance and Investment professionals has today, announced the launching of the Global Finance and Investment Week earmarked to be celebrated globally in March 2021.

To be marked and celebrated for the first time, the Global FI Week will be held from March 22 – 27, 2021 globally across the Institute’s member networks, together with all players in the Finance and Investment management industry.

According to the CGIA Institute “It’s our collective responsibility to grow and protect our industry. The Global Finance and Investment Week offers all of us a unique opportunity to show that commitment.”

“As an Institute, we are delighted to take the first and necessary action to rally all stakeholders and our global members and partners, to engage in relevant conversations and programs geared towards the promotion of our industry”

The Global FI Week will involve activities including advocacies across different media channels, targeted at the promotion of ethics in the industry as well protection of investors’ interest.

The theme for the 2021 edition of the Global Finance & Investment Week is “Get Involved”, an advocacy and clarion call to rally all professionals to help grow the industry.

CGIA Institute’s member networks will also engage in professional and social activities within their respective regions.

“We look forward to welcoming all key players in the industry, from Asset and Portfolio Management firms, commercial and investment banking firms, insurance and pensions companies, Private Equity and Venture Capital firms, fund management and investment houses etc., to join us in carrying out various activities to mark the celebration of the Global FI Week in March 2021.”

Source: FI Week