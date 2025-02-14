CGIAR Launches New Regional Hub in Kenya to Scale Agricultural Innovations

The Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) has unveiled its new Regional East and Southern African Scaling Hub in Kenya, a move designed to accelerate the deployment of science-based agricultural solutions across the continent.

The hub, which is part of CGIAR’s new 2025-2030 Global Science Portfolio and the Scaling for Impact Program, aims to bridge the gap between research and practice, ensuring that innovations developed by CGIAR and its partners reach small-scale farmers and other key users.

Inga Jacobs-Mata, one of the visionary architects behind the hub, explained that the facility provides a collaborative space where CGIAR and its scaling partners can co-locate and jointly develop solutions tailored “for Africa by Africa.” She emphasized that the hub is intended to drive progress in advancing “science for the last mile”—finding cost-effective, inclusive, and sustainable ways to bring agricultural innovations to scale.

The new hub is set to enhance collaboration and knowledge exchange by connecting a wide range of stakeholders, including farmers, cooperatives, government agencies, international financial institutions, research organizations, universities, civil society groups, and private-sector players. This multi-stakeholder approach is expected to foster vibrant interactions and creative problem-solving, ultimately translating into more efficient and impactful agricultural practices across East and Southern Africa.

As part of the Scaling for Impact Program, the hub will play a crucial role in a broader initiative that aims to support over 62 million people by 2030. The program targets improvements in livelihoods and health through access to cutting-edge agricultural innovations, the creation or enhancement of 250,000 jobs, and the promotion of healthier diets for nearly half a million people, including a significant focus on women, youth, and marginalized groups.

Appolinaire Djikeng, Director General of the International Livestock Research Institute, underscored the importance of ensuring that solutions for small-scale farmers are both appropriate and scalable. He noted that CGIAR’s decades-long experience in developing context-specific innovations positions the new hub as a critical platform for a dynamic co-design process, where partners work together to deploy practical solutions at scale.

With the launch of this regional hub, CGIAR is taking a significant step toward strengthening agricultural innovation and collaboration, promising to deliver lasting solutions that can transform food, land, and water management across Africa.