CH Group Foundation donates buses to Achimota and Mfantsipim Schools

CH Group Foundation, the CSR wing of the CH Group, has shown its commitment to supporting quality education by donating buses to Achimota and Mfantsipim Schools.

The schools each received a 30-seater 2020 Toyota Coaster Bus from the Foundation.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony in Accra, Chief Operating Officer, CH Group Cynthia Darko Acquaye, said the donation was part of the Group’s agenda to assist in transforming Ghana into a hub of world-class education in the West African sub-region.

She said, “At the CH Group, we acknowledge that dominating the world economy requires the requisite human resource and this is anchored firmly on education. That is why we have taken this initiative to support the education sector with the aim of transforming the country into a world-class education hub.”

“If the efforts of our forebearers will mean much in the future, we need to invest in the children of today and those of tomorrow. That is why the quality of education is among the biggest perturbations of Africa. As the black star of Africa, an inspirer of hope for the continent, we believe we are well placed to lead an education revolution for the West African sub-region by building a hub for World-Class education. We believe that this can become a reality if we all work together and play our parts.”

The representatives from the Old Students Associations of both Achimota and Mfantsipim Schools expressed their gratitude to the CH Group Foundation for the gesture and assured that the buses will be put to great use.

The CH Group Foundation oversees Corporate Social Responsibility for the CH Group and its subsidiaries. The mission of the Foundation is to give back to improve the lives of people living within the communities in which the Group and its subsidiaries work.